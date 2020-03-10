DOUGLAS—Sissy (Larry James) Goodwin, 73, moved to the giant powerplant in the sky on Saturday, March 7, 2020

Larry was born to Doris Jean (Herrick) and Ferdinand DeSoto Mathews in Douglas, Wyoming on Wednesday, July 3, 1946. After his parents’ divorce, he was raised by his mother and stepfather, James “Red” Goodwin.

Sissy’s story has been chronicled in the Casper Star Tribune, the Douglas Budget, the Casper College Chinook, and coast to coast from the Washington Post to the Los Angeles Times. He appeared on NBC Dateline, and spoke on podcasts for Storycorp and Death, Sex, and Money.

But what his family wants you to know is that he was so much more than the man who wore dresses. He was a wonderful husband, a devoted father, and a loving grandfather and great-grandfather.

Sissy was the person who stopped if you were stranded on the highway, who pitched in to help you build a fence, clean your gutter, build your fish pond, or shovel your walks. He was passionate about building a peaceful world, where people are judged on their character – not by the clothes they wear, not by the color of their skin, not by where they originated, not by who they love. He traveled over the world to help those less fortunate build water systems and schools.

