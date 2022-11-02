CASPER—Skylar M. Marrello, 28, of Casper, Wyoming ascended onto his greatest adventure into heaven October 28, 2022. He was born December 9, 1993, in Buffalo Wyoming to Frank and Janice Marrello, the youngest of six children.

In childhood and throughout his adult life, Skylar is remembered of his contagious laugh, sense of humor, beautiful smile, giving heart, crazy haircuts, energy and silly personality. He loved to experience new things and test his limits. Skylar always made sure everyone was having fun, laughing and feeling loved.

Throughout his life, Skylar lived to the fullest, enjoying fishing, snowboarding, hiking, working as a derrick hand for Nabors Drilling Company, fast sport cars and other exciting things. He was not one to back down or show fear for anything!

Skylar is survived by his parents, Frank and Janice Marrello; children Kendley (mother Jasmine Lee) Marrello, Avianna (mother Alicia Stangle) Stangle, siblings, Brita Marrello (Cameron Shane), Alicia (John) Ridenour, Justin (Kathie) Green, David Green, Angela (Chad) Dingman; and other multiple family members and close friends.Skylar was welcomed into heaven by his Grandmother Dorothy Ford, Grandfather Gene Ford, Grandmother Charlene Green and Grandfather Jerry Green.

Services will be held Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at Summit Church, 980 N. Main Street, Buffalo, WY.Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Summit Church, 980 N. Main Street, Buffalo, WY 82834 or Frank and Janice Marrello, 948 N. Burritt Ave., Buffalo, WY 82834. Condolences also may be expressed to fmarrello@bresnan.net.