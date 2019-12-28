DEER CREEK PARK—Stan Stewart, age 93, of Deer Creek Park, Wyoming died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at his home. As a young man he liked to ski on Casper Mountain and compete in rodeos.

He worked in Eirich’s Saddle Shop and for several local ranches. He then served in WWII on a PT boat in the Pacific. After the war he worked as a camp tender, refinery hand and air drill operator on Kortes Dam.

Stan met May Thompson while she was teaching in Moneta. They were married for 67 years, ranching and raising a family in Deer Creek Park.

Stan enjoyed livestock, trapping, playing music, dancing, and visiting with his many friends. He liked snowshoe making, sketching and leather work in the long winter months. He taught himself harmonica, guitar and banjo.

He has four kids, Joy Kennedy (Boog), Cody Stewart (Donna), Jan Barber (John), and Wes Stewart (Tammie); 12 grandkids, 21 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife and best friend, May; his three brothers, Jim Stewart, Ray and Bill Ainsley; and grandson, Ben Kennedy.

A memorial will be held at the ranch at a later date.