CASPER—On Thursday, May 20, 2021 Stephen James Stewart passed away at the age of 75 in a car accident.

Steve was born on August 23, 1945, to Robert G. and Mary Stewart in Casper, Wyoming. Steve attended St. Anthony’s School and Natrona County High School, graduating in 1963. He joined the Air Force in 1965 and served in Turkey, Germany, and Japan. In 1968 he married Donna Stevenson, his high school sweetheart. Together they had a son, Ryan. In 1978 he married Susan Stewart, a childhood friend.

In 1968 Steve joined his father and brother in ownership of the House of Stewart, an interior design and furniture store for the next 35 years. Upon the store’s closing in 2003, he worked for Mossholder Furniture for a few years before retiring.

Steve’s favorite class growing up was always recess. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, and restoring cars. At the time of his death, he was restoring his uncles 1932 Auburn.

Steve and his brother-in-law Steve Galley were especially close and enjoyed many outdoor activities together. They had just enjoyed a few days of camping and fishing and were both headed back home when the accident occurred.