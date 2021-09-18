CASPER—Stephen Richard “Steve” Bovie, age 65, of Casper, WY, passed away August 12, 2021 in Sarasota, FL after suffering an accident while on vacation. Steve was born in Cincinnati, OH on January 28, 1956. His family moved to Dubois, WY in 1968 and finally to Casper in 1970. Steve was a 1975 graduate of Kelly Walsh High School, attended Casper College then transferred to North Texas State University in 1976 to study music composition. His passion was playing the trumpet and he studied with Don Jacoby (Doc Severinsen’s trumpet teacher) while attending NTSU from 1976–1980.

Professionally, Steve was a certified piano technician. He specialized in Steinway and Yamaha pianos and loved to teach people about their instrument. As a natural salesman, he worked for Les Parsons Music Company in Casper for many years before starting his own business to repair and tune pianos.

Steve had a quirky sense of humor and a generous heart of gold. He wasn’t afraid to defend or help a stranger or tell you how he saw things.