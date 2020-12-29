CASPER - Steve Blaeser passed away peacefully at home after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born February 17, 1956 in St. Paul, Minnesota, the third child to William and Delores Blaeser. He graduated from Henry Sibley High School in 1974.

Steve landed in WY to work on the oil rigs. He met his wife, Jodie, in Casper and this is where they made their home. They had two sons, Matthew and Alec.

Steve started his financial planning and insurance sales career with Prudential. Later he bought an Allstate business. During this time, he was recruited to be the first American National Agent in WY.

Steve loved to catch Walleye at Glendo. He also enjoyed restoring muscle car convertibles. His famous line was “I think I'll keep this one.”

Steve and Jodie retired in 2011 and moved to Surprise, AZ. During retirement, Steve became a real estate agent for HomeSmart. He and his wife fostered dogs for the AZ Small Dog Rescue. Also, he discovered 911 and 912 Porsches. His last restored car was a 1968 burgundy 912 Porsche.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Bill and Jim; and his sister, Valerie.

He is survived by his brothers, Dave and Rod, his wife, Jodie; and sons, Matthew and Alec. His beloved dog, Scooter.