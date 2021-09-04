SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.—Steve “Haffers” Mahaffey-a teacher to hundreds, a mentor to many and a friend to all—passed peacefully in Scottsdale, AZ on August 3, 2021 after battling stage 4 lung cancer. He was 74.

Born on November 2, 1946 in Laramie, WY, he was raised by his parents, Ruth and Charles Mahaffey. Steve was an avid wrestler and football player during his high school years and graduated from Laramie High School in 1965. He continued his education at the University of Wyoming graduating with a Bachelors of Science degree in Education prior to gaining his master’s degree at Central Missouri State University.

He retired from Kelly Walsh High School in Casper, WY after teaching for 38 years. One of his many legacies lives on through the Graphic Arts program that he created and developed.

Although Steve was a true Wyoming Cowboy at heart, after retirement Glenda and he moved to Scottsdale, AZ in 2011. They loved life to the fullest enjoying retirement together, eating at their favorite restaurants, and traveling the world. Sunset photos were his thing and they may have been followed up with some bragging rights on warmer weather too.

He was predeceased by his mom, dad and brother, Earle Mahaffey.