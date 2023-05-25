NEWCASTLE — Steve Nicholls, age 73, of Newcastle, Wyoming passed away on May 20, 2023. He was born on March 24,1950 to Orville and Giovannia Nicholls. He grew up and attended school in Douglas Wyoming. During his school years he raised sheep for a 4-H project winning several honors with his sheep and showmanship. He also was a member of the 4-H team that won the National champion wool judging contest in 1967 and 1968. Also during his school years, he participated in basketball and track. After high school he received his bachelors degree in 1972 and began his teaching career in Newcastle, WY teaching 8th grade math. In 1978, he gained his Masters degree and continued teaching and coaching for 35 years.