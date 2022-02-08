EVANSVILLE—Steven D. Smith, 71 of Evansville passed away February 3, 2022 comfortably at his home surrounded by family and loved ones.

Steven was born in Omaha, Nebraska to Doris L. Nickels on March 24, 1950. He graduated in 1968, and worked in the Baptist ministry until 1975.

Grandpa Tom started Steven in oilfield work in Texas, offshore, and overseas. He then ran several successful businesses, an arcade, balloon shop, convenience store, S.D Smith Consulting, and B&S Drilling Fluids.

His greatest joy was traveling, camping with his family, teaching them the art of fishing, and taking them on their next greatest adventure. He was the best father, grandpa, husband, brother and friend.

He is survived by his wife, Thea Smith; mother, Doris Parsons; sisters, Pam Elwood, and Joan (Kelly) Paxson; brother, Bruce Santee; four kids, Steven Jr. (Nettie) Smith, Paul (Stephanie) Smith, Christine (Brent) Mclennan, and Shania Fischer; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Steven will be greatly missed for his uproarious laugh, smile, and rambunctious personality.

Funeral services will be held at Mountain View Baptist Church, 4250 Poison Spider Road, Mills, Wyoming 82644 on February 12th at 2 pm followed by a Reception at the Church.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.bustardcares.com.