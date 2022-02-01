 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Steven G. Clouse

  • 0

ST. GEORGE, Utah—Steven G. Clouse, 63, passed away on January 15, 2022. Steven was born in Casper, Wyoming on May 28, 1958, to Bufford and Margaret Wales Clouse. He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1976.

Steven is survived by his children, Misty Clouse and Clayton Clouse, both of Oklahoma and Megan Jones of Colorado; mother, Margaret Clouse of St. George, Utah; and brother, Frank Clouse of Hawaii.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bufford; granddaughter, Bristol; grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.metcalfmortuary.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to cook with kids the right way

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News