ST. GEORGE, Utah—Steven G. Clouse, 63, passed away on January 15, 2022. Steven was born in Casper, Wyoming on May 28, 1958, to Bufford and Margaret Wales Clouse. He graduated from Rock Springs High School in 1976.

Steven is survived by his children, Misty Clouse and Clayton Clouse, both of Oklahoma and Megan Jones of Colorado; mother, Margaret Clouse of St. George, Utah; and brother, Frank Clouse of Hawaii.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bufford; granddaughter, Bristol; grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.metcalfmortuary.com.