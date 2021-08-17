CASPER—Steven Graham Reid, 73, passed away on Friday, August 13, 2021, at Central Wyoming Hospice of cancer and complications of cancer. His son, Jeff, and daughter, Stephanie, were there with him when he passed. Per God’s plan, it was also the three-year anniversary of his wife’s passing, Ellen Reid, from her 17-year battle with breast cancer. In addition to his son and daughter, Steve was taken care of by his brothers, Dave and George Reid, his sister, Betty Rice and his cousin, Bobby Michel in his final months.

Steve was born in 1948 in Sterling, Colorado to George Herman Reid, Sr., and Betty Jean Reid. His family later moved around but settled in Farmington, New Mexico where Steve graduated from Farmington High School in 1966. He married his high school sweetheart, Christina Norvelle in 1968. Steve and Chris had two children, Jeff and Stephanie.