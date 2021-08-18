Steven Lynn Hattermann

CASPER—Steven Hattermann was born in LeMars, IA on August 28, 1949, the oldest son of E.W. Hattermann and Ruby (Huber) Hattermann. He had two brothers growing up in Germantown, IA, Dudley Hattermann and Jeffrey Hattermann.

He joined the US Navy in 1968 and served with honors in the Vietnam War from 1968-72. He met his future wife Nhut (Young) in Vietnam, they married in 1969.

His hobbies were his Harley Davidson Motorcycles and his grandkids. He was a member of the NRA and an American Patriot.

He passed away peacefully on August 13, 2021 in Casper, WY. He will always be remembered as a great Husband and Father.

Flowers may be sent to Bustards Funeral Home in Casper.