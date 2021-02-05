CASPER—Susan Eileen “Sue” Bell, 69, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on January 31, 2021 at Wyoming Medical Center. She was born Susan Eileen Gray on May 17, 1951 in Luther, Michigan to Dorothy Fredericks. She graduated from Pine River High School in Leroy, Michigan. She met her husband Lynn Bell in 1971 at Little Shag Lake in Gwynn, Michigan. They were married at K. I. Sawyer Air Force Base Michigan. Lynn was immediately transferred to Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado, where they made their home and where their daughter Nichole was born. In 1976 they moved to Casper, where their son Nathan was born and where they made their permanent home.

While raising her children, Sue was a stay at home mom and watched children in her home. Later, she worked in daycare and was eventually blessed to become an in home nanny for a family that became part of her family and gave her two bonus children to love and help raise. Her final career was as a school district cafeteria employee, from which she retired in 2016. She made wonderful friends there.

She loved antiquing, collecting, auctioning, cooking, knitting, reading, all things Little House On The Prairie, Beatrix Potter (especially Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle) and hedgehogs.