CASPER—Susan Eileen “Sue” Bell, 69, of Casper, Wyoming passed away on January 31, 2021 at Wyoming Medical Center. She was born Susan Eileen Gray on May 17, 1951 in Luther, Michigan to Dorothy Fredericks. She graduated from Pine River High School in Leroy, Michigan. She met her husband Lynn Bell in 1971 at Little Shag Lake in Gwynn, Michigan. They were married at K. I. Sawyer Air Force Base Michigan. Lynn was immediately transferred to Lowry Air Force Base in Colorado, where they made their home and where their daughter Nichole was born. In 1976 they moved to Casper, where their son Nathan was born and where they made their permanent home.
While raising her children, Sue was a stay at home mom and watched children in her home. Later, she worked in daycare and was eventually blessed to become an in home nanny for a family that became part of her family and gave her two bonus children to love and help raise. Her final career was as a school district cafeteria employee, from which she retired in 2016. She made wonderful friends there.
She loved antiquing, collecting, auctioning, cooking, knitting, reading, all things Little House On The Prairie, Beatrix Potter (especially Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle) and hedgehogs.
She was a member of the Casper Antiques & Collectors Club and the grand prize winner of the Powder River Sheepherder’s Fair lamb cook-off three years in a row. More than anything, though, Sue loved kids (and she loved spoiling them): her own, their friends, all the children she took care of, the neighborhood kids... She loved her family, she loved her friends, and she loved making people happy. She was the kindest, most generous person and always thought of others before herself.
Sue is survived by her husband, Lynn of Casper; daughter, Nichole (Broc) Johnson of Twin Falls, Idaho; son, Nathan Bell of Casper; sister, Judy (Fred) McCoy of Evart, Michigan; brother-in-law, Jeff (Mary) Bell of Brighton, Colorado; sister-in-law, Peg Bell of Sterling, Colorado; grandson, Atticus Johnson her Bubba of Twin Falls, Idaho who was the light of her life; as well as, Alisa Bell, Connor Jones, Jared Sleep, Joel (Kate) Simonson and Bethany Simonson; and numerous nieces, nephews and very dear friends.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy Wilson; her brother, Shirley Gray; her in-laws, Charles and Lauris Bell; and her brother-in-law, Lowell Bell. She was a bright light, and the world will be darker in her absence. She will be loved and missed, always.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date in the summer in Casper, Wyoming.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Sue’s name may be made to Wyoming Food For Thought or a charity of your choice.