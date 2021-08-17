CASPER—Peacefully and surrounded by her family, Susan Gayle Adrian of Casper, passed away far too early on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 63 years young.

She was born to Ralph and Donna Hanson, July 3, 1958, in Billings, MT. Susan graduated from Custer County High School in 1976 and went on to receive an Associate degree from NCB in Rapid City where she met her lifelong sweetheart, David Adrian. They married in 1978, started their family a year later and planted roots in Casper in 1986.

Susan will be lovingly remembered by her husband of 43 years, David Adrian; three children, Amber Smith of Newport Beach, CA, Tara Dye of Casper, WY, and Tyler Adrian of Thornton, CO. She is also survived by a legacy of five adoring grandchildren that were her pride and joy, Tawnee, Taeyln, Brixton, Sloane and Deaton; her mother, Donna Hanson; sister, Lori Newell; as well as numerous relatives and friends.

She was preceded by her father, Ralph Hanson who she has joined in Heaven.