Susan Lee Homan

In 2014, the MS forced Suzy to move into Shepherd of the Valley for medical care. She made many new friends there and was always happy to engage anyone in a conversation. She was known to quite frequently brag on her kids and grandkids any chance she got. Don would visit almost daily! Always making sure she had plenty of Coca-Cola and smokes. Anyone that knew her knows those are the two vices she would never give up! Suzy was so many things to so many people, a wife, a mom, a grandma and a loyal friend. Her quick wit, stubbornness, feistiness and tenacity will be carried on by the family she started for generations to come.