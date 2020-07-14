CASPER—Susan Margret Edmonds, age 70, died peacefully in the presence of family and friends on July 6, 2020. She was born in Cuba City, Wisconsin to Robert and Eleanor Travis. Susan was raised in Platteville, Wisconsin and moved to Brooklyn, New York to attend Nursing school where she graduated with her diploma in 1971. There, she met her first husband Robert Uttmark, Sr. She later completed her Bachelors in Nursing at the University of Phoenix.
Her almost 50 years of nursing were filled with selfless devotion to her patients. Susan’s family fondly remembers having holiday meals with Susan’s patients that had no family to spend the holidays with. At Christmas time, Susan would gather the family to go caroling at the homes of individuals who were shut-in due to their chronic illnesses.
Susan also loved to travel. Her first international trip was to France when she was a high school student. She later returned to France and traveled to Greece, Ireland, and Wales. Her favorite vacation spot was right here in the U.S. at Disney World. She spent many vacations at Disney World with her family and particularly enjoyed having breakfast with Disney characters. She was also an avid reader, played piano, was an excellent cook, and enjoyed swimming for fitness.
Susan Edmonds was a devoted mother who taught her children to love unconditionally and always be fair and kind to others. She is remembered most for the extreme sacrifices she made to care for her oldest son Robert Uttmark, Jr. during his losing battle with cancer. Susan moved to a new state and took a new job so she could be with her son through every moment of his battle to the end.
She is survived by her son, Jason Uttmark of Casper, Wyoming and her daughter, Jennifer Gruenwald of Oak Harbor, Washington. Susan also has ten grandchildren, several of whom she helped raise in effort to help her own children work and complete school. Susan was very proud of her surviving children for each completing their Doctorates and being the proud parents of five children each.
Susan was married to the love of her life Wayne Edmonds from Sherman, Connecticut. Wayne and Susan adored each other to the very end. Despite Susan’s alzheimer’s disease she never forgot who the love of her life was. She looked forward to his kisses throughout each day. Their children remember many days and nights when Wayne and Susan would spontaneously embrace each other and dance, with or without music. They also enjoyed motorcycle rides and dining out together. Wayne stayed at her side insisting that she remain home, where she was happy, even during the most challenging times of her disease. He held her hand as she took her last breath.
Susan Edmonds was a beautiful person inside and out. She will never be forgotten. The world is a better place because she made it better.
A Memorial Service will be held 10:00 AM Friday, July 17, 2020 at Newcomer Casper Chapel. A gathering will follow at the Glenrock Town Park.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in Susan’s name.
