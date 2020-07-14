× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Susan Margret Edmonds, age 70, died peacefully in the presence of family and friends on July 6, 2020. She was born in Cuba City, Wisconsin to Robert and Eleanor Travis. Susan was raised in Platteville, Wisconsin and moved to Brooklyn, New York to attend Nursing school where she graduated with her diploma in 1971. There, she met her first husband Robert Uttmark, Sr. She later completed her Bachelors in Nursing at the University of Phoenix.

Her almost 50 years of nursing were filled with selfless devotion to her patients. Susan’s family fondly remembers having holiday meals with Susan’s patients that had no family to spend the holidays with. At Christmas time, Susan would gather the family to go caroling at the homes of individuals who were shut-in due to their chronic illnesses.

Susan also loved to travel. Her first international trip was to France when she was a high school student. She later returned to France and traveled to Greece, Ireland, and Wales. Her favorite vacation spot was right here in the U.S. at Disney World. She spent many vacations at Disney World with her family and particularly enjoyed having breakfast with Disney characters. She was also an avid reader, played piano, was an excellent cook, and enjoyed swimming for fitness.