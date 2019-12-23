CASPER - Susan Marilla Jacobson, 73, passed away peacefully at her home in Casper, Wyoming, on November 12, 2019. She was born in 1946 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to the late Everett and Ruth (Nichols) Anderson. The youngest of four daughters, Susan grew up on the family farm in Huntley, Wyoming, and graduated from Huntley High in 1964. She continued on to the University of Wyoming to pursue a passion for languages, receiving degrees in both English and German. Following graduation, she spent a year in Germany, traveling and volunteering for a local orphanage in Bochum. She settled in Casper in 1969, where she taught German and English classes at Kelly Walsh High School for 35 years. She married Donald Jacobson on August 23, 1970, and together they raised two children.