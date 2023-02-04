Susan “Susie” Kay (Warburton) McMurry passed away peacefully January 28, 2023, at Wyoming Medical Center, after a lifelong battle with Diabetes. A special thanks to her loving caregivers lead by Brooke Baker. She was born in Casper on December 23, 1946 to Robert and Tillie Warburton. Growing up in Elk Mountain and Hanna, Wyoming, Suz graduated from Hannah High and moved to Casper to attend Casper College (AS Education) finishing her degree at the University of Wyoming (BS Education). On December 21, 1973 Susie married Mick McMurry and together they raised two daughters, Trudi and Jillian and fostered countless children.

Susie, wife, mother, and “Nana” was an incredible combination of strength, courage, grace, and dignity with a witty sense of humor who made a lifelong commitment to serving others. Susie took great pride in her husband Mick, his many accomplishments and their commitment to building a better Wyoming. Susie courageously always thought of others first. She gave from her heart and was a living legacy of joy, kindness, love, and faith. Her life was about blessing others.

Susie is survived by her daughters: Trudi (Tyler) Holthouse and Jillian McMurry; sister, San Koeneke; grandchildren: Lou McMurry, Tayla Davis, Tillie Holthouse, Ellie Holthouse, Evie, Lily, Max, and Drew Kaschmitter and her favorite boy of all Neil Campbell. Susie was preceded in death by her loving parents: Robert and Tillie; her sisters: Trudy Wilson and Pat Quigly and by her beloved husband, Mick.

Susie’s family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the Child Development Center of Natrona County or the McMurry Foundation.