 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Suzanne Kemme
View Comments

Suzanne Kemme

{{featured_button_text}}

MILLS – Suzanne Kemme died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Mt. View Baptist Church. A celebration of life will follow at the Mills Large Community Town Hall.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News