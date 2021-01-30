MILLS – Suzanne Kemme died Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, at the Mt. View Baptist Church. A celebration of life will follow at the Mills Large Community Town Hall.
Suzanne Kemme
