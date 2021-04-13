GLENROCK—Suzanne Lynn (Langen) Young, 55, of Glenrock, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on April 11, 2021 at Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions. She was afflicted with brain cancer in August of 2020.
Suzanne was born in Kingsville, Texas to Harold and Roma Langen on March 1, 1966. She lived in various locations around the country with her family including Hobbs, New Mexico, Anchorage, Alaska, and Glenrock, Wyoming. She graduated from Glenrock High School in 1984. There she drove her ‘79 Camaro, competed on the volleyball team, participated on the cheer squad, and played saxophone for the marching and jazz bands.
After graduation, Suzanne moved with her family to Victoria, Texas. She attended Victoria College for two years, excelling in her coursework and making the dean’s list. She then went on to earn her bachelor’s degree in Health Education with an emphasis in Corporate Wellness from Texas A & M in 1989.
Suzanne moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1994. She later married Steve Gunson, who she had her only child with, Robert “Cory” Corbin Gunson in 1997.
She participated actively in her son’s life, taking him on hikes in Alaska, participating in the school PTA, and many other activities. Suzanne was also a scoutmaster in the Boy Scouts of Troop 214, organizing and participating in various events including the 100-year Boy Scout Jamboree in Seward, Alaska.
It was in Alaska where she established her own business, cleaning and organizing houses for hundreds of clients over the years.
Suzanne later reconnected with her high school friend, Darin Young. Shortly thereafter, they married on July 8, 2013 in Douglas, Wyoming, and moved to Battle Ground, Washington to be closer to her son, Cory. After three years in Battle Ground, Suzanne and Darin started a new chapter of their lives in Glenrock, Wyoming.
After concluding her organizing and cleaning business, Suzanne was an employee for the United States Postal Service in Casper, WY, working in sorting and clerical positions for approximately one year.
Suzanne was a leader, competitor, and always a trailblazer in any endeavor. Anything that stood in her way was nothing more than an obstacle for her to conquer. Suzanne enjoyed time with her family, hosting gatherings around her campfire while enjoying her music and wine. To her family, she was the “best biggest sister”, the “mom to do it all”, a “fabulous aunt”, and a “loving, thoughtful, generous, respectful daughter”. She had a witty, rock n’ roll, hospitable, caring personality, for whoever needed it at the time. Suzanne enjoyed the sunshine. With her family, she embraced the beauties of nature by hiking and regularly exploring new locations.
Suzanne is survived by parents, Harold and Roma Langen; husband, Darin Young; son, Cory Gunson; sisters, Shannon (Donald) Heinold and Stacey (Scotty) Lehner; nephews, Shane Trottier and Mason Heinold; nieces, Hannah Heinold and Taylor Trottier; great-nephews, Cooper and Preston; great-niece, Charlotte; mother in-in-law, Lynn Richens; and stepchildren, Desirée, Danae, and Kade Young; and finally, her beloved Chihuahuas, Piglet.
A memorial service will be held at St. Louis Catholic Church in Glenrock, WY, on Saturday, April 17 at 1:00 PM. In the mid-summertime, a celebration of life and burial service will follow at Glenrock Cemetery when the family can gather together. A definite date and time will be shared when determined.
Memorial donations can be made to Suzanne’s GoFundMe account, Support for Suzanne’s Cancer Fight. Suzanne’s family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to everyone who has supported and prayed for Suzanne in this past year.