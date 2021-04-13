Suzanne Lynn (Langen) Young

It was in Alaska where she established her own business, cleaning and organizing houses for hundreds of clients over the years.

Suzanne later reconnected with her high school friend, Darin Young. Shortly thereafter, they married on July 8, 2013 in Douglas, Wyoming, and moved to Battle Ground, Washington to be closer to her son, Cory. After three years in Battle Ground, Suzanne and Darin started a new chapter of their lives in Glenrock, Wyoming.

After concluding her organizing and cleaning business, Suzanne was an employee for the United States Postal Service in Casper, WY, working in sorting and clerical positions for approximately one year.

Suzanne was a leader, competitor, and always a trailblazer in any endeavor. Anything that stood in her way was nothing more than an obstacle for her to conquer. Suzanne enjoyed time with her family, hosting gatherings around her campfire while enjoying her music and wine. To her family, she was the “best biggest sister”, the “mom to do it all”, a “fabulous aunt”, and a “loving, thoughtful, generous, respectful daughter”. She had a witty, rock n’ roll, hospitable, caring personality, for whoever needed it at the time. Suzanne enjoyed the sunshine. With her family, she embraced the beauties of nature by hiking and regularly exploring new locations.