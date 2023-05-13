Suzanne Olson (nee Wittke) died peacefully in her home on April 28, 2023. Sue grew up in Black River Falls, Wisconsin where her father, Bud, taught her how to hunt and train dogs. Her mother, Marian, taught her to work hard and to enjoy company. She was the oldest, having two brothers, Zack and Tyghe.

She married Mike Olson in 1968. Together, they explored fearlessly while working in embassies around the world. Mom hauled her children to every museum, place of interest, and site she possibly could on four continents. She took us to the hill station Shimla to play in the snow from hot, dusty New Delhi. We went on elephant treks through jungles to look for tigers. We safaried in Kenya and swam at Mombasa beach. We explored temples in Japan and Thailand, and hiked mountains in Taiwan. We visited ancient sites in Greece and traveled across Norway. Mom taught us how to camp and fish in the Rocky Mountains and we’ve visited nearly every state in the US. Norway was her favorite country for natural beauty and Knossos, on Crete, was her favorite site. After giving us the world, Mom and Dad retired in Wyoming.

Mom found interest in many things. She taught us to love learning, nature, and art. She was a talented artist excelling at drawing, painting, photography, pottery, and rosemaling. She threw epic dinners and parties, and she made the best pies. She was beautiful, intelligent, and always elegant.

Now she has gone to, “track down that man of hers,” as she put it. We are so grateful to her. It was a blessing to have her as our mom. We love you forever Mom.

Sue is survived by her three children: Mike Olson, Kirsten Olson-Southard (Kasey), and Reid Olson (Sudeh); her brother, Zack (Sharol) Wittke; four loving grandchildren; nieces; nephews and a sister-in-law.

Sue did not want a funeral. Please reach out with any stories you’d like to share.

Central Wyoming Hospice was wonderful to us, donate to them in her memory if you’d like. Special thanks to the nurses who helped us so much: April, Beth, Mel, and Victoria.