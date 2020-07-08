Sylvia Carlson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Sylvia Aafedt was born on August 4, 1925 in Kalispell, Montana to C. A. and Mary Aafedt. She passed away on June 24, 2020.

Sylvia was married to Kenneth Carlson in Minot, North Dakota on June 12, 1949.

Sylvia taught business and office education at Carrington, ND High School and Mayville-Portland ND High School. Teaching was not just a job- it was Sylvia’s passion. She loved her students and truly enjoyed teaching. She was extremely involved in Future Business Leaders of America at the local, state and national levels. She felt great joy in hearing from many of her former students throughout the years thanking and crediting her with their success.

As much as Syllvia loved teaching, her first love was for her family. She looked forward to celebrating every occasion, such as—“The only Tuesday this week.” Sylvia was always positive and her life truly was a celebration.

Before she retired, she was an active member of Mayville Lutheran Church, Delta Kappa Gamma and Alpha Sigma Tau.