Sylvia Carlson

CASPER—Sylvia Aafedt was born on August 4, 1925 in Kalispell, Montana to C. A. and Mary Aafedt. She passed away on June 24, 2020.
Sylvia was married to Kenneth Carlson in Minot, North Dakota on June 12, 1949.
Sylvia taught business and office education at Carrington, ND High School and Mayville-Portland ND High School. Teaching was not just a job- it was Sylvia’s passion. She loved her students and truly enjoyed teaching. She was extremely involved in Future Business Leaders of America at the local, state and national levels. She felt great joy in hearing from many of her former students throughout the years thanking and crediting her with their success.
As much as Syllvia loved teaching, her first love was for her family. She looked forward to celebrating every occasion, such as—“The only Tuesday this week.” Sylvia was always positive and her life truly was a celebration.
Before she retired, she was an active member of Mayville Lutheran Church, Delta Kappa Gamma and Alpha Sigma Tau.
After retiring in 1985, Sylvia and Ken spent their winters in San Juan, Texas and in 1991 they moved to Casper, WY. While in Casper, she was very involved in her church, Our Saviours Lutheran. She was also involved in Mended Hearts and was a board member of the Natrona County Senior Center.
Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; three sisters, Crystal, Prudence and Marriel; brother, Gardinel; and great-granddaughter, Trinaty Carlson.
She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Sherburne) Dunn; grandchildren, Paul and Paige; son, David (Bernadette) Carlson; grandsons, Lucas, Matthew, and Kevin; and son, Cartor (Sherry) Carlson; grandchildren, Erin and Chad; and numerous great-grandchildren.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, July 11 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Saviours Lutheran Church, 318 E. 6th Street, Casper, WY.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Saviours Lutheran Church or to the charity of your choice.
