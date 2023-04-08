CASPER — Tamara L. Patricelli, 63, of Casper, Wyoming left this world to meet with our savior on Sunday, April 2, 2023, after a lengthy illness. She passed peacefully with her husband and her three boys by her side.

Tammy was born on July 4, 1959, in Jamestown, North Dakota to Irvin and Jean Braunberger. In 1960, Irv and Jean, along with their three children, moved to Casper, Wyoming. Tammy graduated Natrona County High School in 1977.

Shortly after high school, she met her best friend and love of her life, William “Randy” Patricelli. They were married in 1979. They moved from Casper to Evanston to California, and finally back to Casper for Randy’s work. All while raising three boys, at which she homeschooled.

Tammy was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, and friend. Her compassion and zeal towards helping people was beyond compare. She was a servant. You could find her faithfully sitting in the rocking chair at the church’s nursery every Sunday. Tammy loved the family hunting and fishing trips. Her and Randy shared the love of the outdoors, taking their sons every year to Jackson. One of the most memorable trips was where she hauled out a bull elk by herself. This trip would soon become a tradition, sharing and passing on her love for the outdoors with her grandkids. Tammy was very passionate. Especially with her garden, in which she excelled. She had the most amazing garden. She could get anything to grow. Tammy will be remembered and missed greatly. She had a contagious laugh and the biggest smile.

Tammy is preceded in death by her parents, Irv and Jean Braunberger.

She is survived by her husband, Randy Patricelli sons: Colby (Ashlee) of Casper, Clay (Ivana) of Loveland, Colorado, and Jesse (Amber) of Casper; grandchildren: Kip, Wyatt, Alex, Coulter, Tiarre, Orion, and Josiah all of whom she adored with all her heart.

Funeral service will be held at Bustard & Jacoby April 11, 2023 at 10:00AM. Graveside and reception to follow.