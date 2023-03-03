CASPER — Tamara “Tami” Lynn Lehman, 63 of Casper, Wyoming passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023 in Casper, Wyoming.

Tami was born in Hot Springs County, Thermopolis, Wyoming to Orval W. Lehman and Marlys V. Tjepkes on October 15, 1959. She attended Hot Springs County High School and graduated with the class of 1978. Tami enjoyed cheerleading for the wrestling team and baton twirling for the band. At a young age she showed interest in caring for children as she lived her life as a natural caretaker. She took pride in her role as a homemaker and her family would describe her as a Meemaa to all. Family means the world to Tami and her ability to be everything to her husband, children and grandchildren will forever be imbedded in their hearts.

Tami was always a free-spirit and always filled the room with light hearted energy. Laughing was Tami’s greatest pastime, whether it was playing with grandbabies for hours, or cracking jokes at the party. Tami enjoyed dancing, music, gardens, and life. She will be remembered for her unwavering love, and her fun-loving nature.

Tami is survived by her ex-husband, Tod Yeaman; her loving children: Luke Nelson, Lyndsey Williams, Kyle Yeaman, and Kelsey Skiles; siblings: Rick Lehman, Steve Lehman, and Candice Ponessa; grandchildren: Michael Utech, Elijah Adams, Breanna Nelson, Evangeline Yeaman, Gabrial Yeaman, Jetty Yeaman and Adalynn Skiles; six nephews and two nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Riverside Cemetery 10:00 a.m. on April 15th proceeded with a reception located at the VFW Post 2281, 302 Broadway, Thermopolis, WY at 12:00 p.m. The most meaningful condolences you can send is sharing a story about a memory you’ve had with Tami.