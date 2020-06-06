Tammie Ann (Griffith) Stevens-Laib

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK SPRINGS Tammie was born in Casper, Wyoming to Karen Cox and Timothy Griffith in June 1, 1963. She passed away in Bountiful, Utah April 9, 2020. She resided in Casper until her early 20’s when she got married and began to move around the country for her spouse’s career. She has lived in Parachute, Colorado, Salt Lake City, Utah, Farmington, New Mexico, Mitchell, South Dakota, and for the last 19 years she resided in Rock Springs Wyoming.

She worked as a bar manager in her early 20s and a restaurant manager in her early 30s, and then spent much of her adulthood being a mother.

Tammie was a lover at her core. She loved her animals, music, a good home cooked meal, Pepsi with a little bit of ice, dancing, and singing as well. Mostly she loved her three children and was a very proud mother.

Tammie is survived by her three children, Tyler James Harris 34 of Grand Junction, CO, Austin Lee Stevens 27 of Rock Springs, WY and Hanna Kristianna Stevens 24 of Rock Springs, WY; her mother, Karen Apostolos of Casper, WY; brother, Benjamin Griffith of Casper, WY; and husband, Harlan Laib of Rock Springs, WY.

A celebration of life will be held for Tammie on June 11, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Bustards Funeral Home, 600 CY Avenue Casper, WY 82601.

To plant a tree in memory of Tammie Stevens-Laib as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.