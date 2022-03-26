CASPER — Ted Klatt was born April 28, 1964 and passed peacefully after a courageous battle with cancer at UC Health in Denver Colorado on March 3, 2022. He was born, raised and lived in Casper Wyoming. He graduated from Kelly Walsh High School where he played football as Number 75. He then graduated Black Hills State University where he played football and proudly wore Number 75 once again.

Ted was an amazing golfer, a die hard Bronco fan and a brilliant coin collector.

In high school he worked for Dick Sedar who owned Colonial Lounge and Restaurant. Dick was Ted’s greatest mentor. Ted was an important member of the management team at the Parkway Plaza for more than 13 years.

From there he began his career with the Johnson Restaurant Group as the General Manager for J’s Pub. Ted had a passion and enthusiasm for his family which for him, was every guest and every employee. Ted was an important fiber in the fabric of Casper. Ted was known for his ever present smile and kind demeanor. Always optimistic, he never spoke a bad word about anyone.

In 2004, his wife Lori and he began the perfect love story. He adapted quickly to family life with Dustin and Garrett, Lori’s two boys. Lori will remain in Casper at the couple’s home.

He is survived by sister Linda Goin of Casper, brother Mike Monroe (Karen) of Billings, MT, sister Kay Monroe of Denver, CO, brother Raymond Monroe of Casper, brother Robert Monroe (Kim) of Nate’s Flowers in Casper, brother Walter Klatt of Livermore, CA, sister Julie Ball (Rudy) of Las Vegas, NV and numerous nieces and nephews that he adored.

Ted was preceded in death by his loving mother Dorothy Klatt.

A Celebration of Life will be hosted as an open house at J’s Pub and Grill in Casper on April 23, 2022 from 2:00pm to 7:00pm.