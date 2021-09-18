EVANSVILLE—Teri Ervin Nelson of rural Evansville, WY, passed away from this life to take her place in heaven on September 9, 2021 after a courageous battle with Breast Cancer. Teri was born on July 1, 1954 in Hominy, OK to Eldon L. and Grace E. Ervin.

Teri graduated from Worland High School in 1972 and went on to attend the University of Wyoming graduating with a degree in Social Work in 1977.

Teri was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and the University of Wyoming Marching Band. The years of 1975, 1976 saw her traveling with Cast A of Up with People, highlighted by performances at the Super Bowl and Indy 500. She made several lifelong friends while traveling with Up With People and held the organization near and dear to her heart, hosting several members of the program over the years. Upon her return to Laramie from her year of travel, she met her future husband. Teri married Boyd E. Nelson on March 18, 1978.

Teri and Boyd followed the oilfield, living in Tucson, AZ; Midland, TX; Hobbs, NM; Ponca City, OK; and twice in the Casper, WY vicinity.