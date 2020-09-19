× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Teri (Kowalski) Daniels

CASPER—God called her home Sunday, September 13, 2020.

She was born August 17, 1956 to Robert and Elise Kowalski in Thermopolis. The family moved to Casper, where she graduated from NCHS in 1974.

She met her soul mate Leroy Rod Daniels and was married June 18, 1976. They enjoyed 44 years of wedded bliss.

She acquired many wolf items, Indian dolls, also played games on her laptop and did cross stitching.

Teri was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Robert II.

Teri is survived by her loving husband, Rod; her children, Nicole Daniels, Michael Daniels, Jennifer Reed, Kari (Shane) Ford, Kimberly (Gary) Hawkes, April (Joey) Lombard, Tiffany Kopp; 20 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; sisters, Rose Capshaw of Casper, Gail Capshaw of Mesa, AZ; brothers, Robert Kowalski III of Casper, Roy Kowalski of Edgerton; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation will take place.