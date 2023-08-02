DOUGLAS — Terry Kay Voiles, 70, passed away on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Funeral services for will be held at 11:00 A.M., Friday, August 4, 2023 at the Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel in Douglas, WY.
Terry Kay Voiles
