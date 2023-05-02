CASPER — Terry Lynn Madden, 76, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2023. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM, Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals, & Receptions, 710 East Second Street, Casper, WY, 82601.
