Thelma Moon

Thelma passed away peacefully at her home in Marlow on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Thelma was born Saturday, December 12, 1936 in Cox City, OK, to Clovis Abijah Lindsey and Uldean Lola (Holcomb) Lindsey at Route #3, Lindsay, Oklahoma. She attended Cox City School her entire school years and graduated in 1955. She attended Draughon’s Business College in Oklahoma City and then worked for Burrough’s Corporation for two years in Fresno, California. She then moved to Oklahoma City and worked as a secretary for Norris White Tobacco, Interstate Vending, and for the Post Office Credit Union.

She married Reed Moon on March 13, 1963 in Lovelock, Nevada. Together they traveled throughout the United States with Lear Siegler. In 1971 they settled in Casper, Wyoming with Halliburton until Reed’s retirement and then after retirement from Halliburton Reed worked for Automation and Electronics as they raised their family. They were blessed with three wonderful daughters and later a wonderful granddaughter, DeMetri, to rear. Thelma was self-employed at “Moon’s Daycare” in her home for 31 years. She had a part in the lives of many young people in Casper who most always returned for a visit after they were grown.

She was an active member of the First Southern Baptist Church and later Faith Bible Chapel in Casper, Wyoming. She was also a partner with her husband in a Bible study in their home.

Her Interests were raising and promoting her family, studying God’s Word, music events, and working with the Casper figure skating groups. She spent many years of early mornings at the Casper Ice Arena with her granddaughter, DeMetri.

Survivors include her three daughters: Rhenada Finch and husband, Mark of Lindsay, OK, Shylan Vorderberg of Casper, WY, and Carla Moon of Nashville; four granddaughters: Erica (Finch) Davis and husband, Adam, Lindsey Finch, DeMetri (Moon) Nance and husband, Daniel, Aubrey Hensley and husband, Chris, and two grandsons: Nolan Finch, and Noah Matthews; five great-granddaughters: Paisley Moon, Jessi Davis, Mazie Davis, Sophia Hensley, and Amira Vorderberg, and two great-grandsons: Beckham Nance and Max Davis; sister-in-law, Eula Mae Lindsey and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Reed Moon; father, Clovis Abijah (Bige) Lindsey; mother, Uldean Lindsey; brother, Caleb Lindsey, and sister, Neta Jean Sinclair.

