× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EVANSVILLE—Theodore “Ted” Meline, of Evansville, Wyoming passed away peacefully of natural causes on the 28th of June 2020. Ted was born December 20, 1935 in Eagle Grove, Iowa to Theodore W. and Edna M. (Arenkiel) Meline. Ted attended school in Webster City, Iowa and graduated in 1953. Ted joined the Iowa Army National Guard at the age of 16. Ted served in the United States military for 43 years retiring at the rank of Chief Warrant Officer 4 in June 1995. Ted also worked for the Civil Service retiring in 1991.

Ted met the love of his life Carolyn McCune in 1960 while Ted was working for the Wyoming Army National Guard in Lusk. They were married on July 9, 1961 in Lusk, Wyoming. This July would have marked 59 wonderful years together.

Ted will be remembered for his sense of humor and outgoing personality. He was a member of Shepard of the Hills Presbyterian church, the Elks lodge of Lusk and the Masons.

Ted is survived by his wife, Carolyn; sister, Charlotte Frary of Monroe, MI; daughter, Krista (Charlie) Shinkle; and son, Shawn (Linnea) Meline; granddaughters, Jenna Shinkle, Ivy Shinkle, Samantha Meline, and Elaina Meline; and several beloved nieces and nephews.

Those who preceded Ted in death include his parents; sister, Joanne; and her husband, Claude “Mac” McClain.

Services will be held at the Oregon Trail Veteran Cemetery on July 27th at 11:00.

To plant a tree in memory of Theodore Meline as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.