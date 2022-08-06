DENVER, CO—Thomas Alan Elrod, known to friends and family as Alan or Al, and professionally as T. Alan Elrod, passed over to a higher plane at the age of 51 on 29th April 2022, in Denver, Colorado following cardiac arrest. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.

Alan was born on 9th November 1970, at a local hospital, in Lawton, Oklahoma to parents, Robert Alan Elrod and Cynthia Ker Elrod, and older brother, David Ker Elrod. When Alan was brought home his elder brother, David was thrilled to meet his baby brother.

The Elrod family were avid skiers and traveled to various resorts around Colorado to enjoy their outdoor family activity. Alan was an amateur hockey player as well as an avid and devoted fan of the Colorado Avalanche.

After graduating high school in Littleton, Colorado, Alan joined his brother at The University of Wyoming in Laramie in 1989. He pledged Sigma Nu Fraternity and was activated as a Knight of the Legion of Honor, as his father and brother had both done. Alan graduated in 1993 with a B.A. in English Literature and went on to attend the University of Wyoming College of Law, graduating in 1997. Alan argued numerous cases before the Wyoming Supreme Court, and also argued a case before the Supreme Court of the United States.

Alan most recently lived in Denver after various international posts as a diplomat with the U.S. Department of State between 2002 and 2009.

Alan is survived by his parents, Robert and Cynthia; his elder brother, David; and sister-in-law, Jane Dalrymple.

To honor Alan’s life, a Celebration of Life will be held at Alice Hardie Stevens Center in Laramie, Wyoming on 9th September 2022, from 1pm to 4pm.

In lieu of flowers or other acknowledgements, please donate to your favorite charity in Alan’s name.

Alan was Kind, Compassionate, Benevolent, and Loving.