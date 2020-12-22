Thomas Alan Thorson

CASPER—Thomas A. Thorson, age 82, of Casper, WY, passed away at home on December 16, 2020, after bravely facing cancer for the past few years. Tom was perhaps best known as the president of Black Hills Bentonite LLC, which he led for six decades, but many knew him through his extensive service with organizations such as Rotary International, Wyoming Business Alliance and I-Reach 2.

Tom led an extraordinary life. Above all, he was generous, adventuresome, good-natured and sincerely compassionate towards family, friends and noble causes. He would be the first to tell you how lucky he was during his lifetime, and he was very willing to share his good fortune with others.

Tom was born on October 22, 1938, to Harry and Inga Thorson—“exceptional parents” as his older brother Don Thorson likes to say. He grew up in Newcastle and Osage, WY, along with Don and sister Mary (Thorson) Gullikson. Tom’s pastimes included basketball, baseball and following the Brooklyn Dodgers. He routinely explored the area around Osage in his Davy Crocket hat and was no stranger to an occasional episode of mischief as a young lad.