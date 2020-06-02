× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SUN CITY WEST, Ariz.—Thomas Carl “Tom” Lorenzen, 76, passed away on May 30, 2020 in Sun City West, AZ due to complications of late-stage Parkinson’s. He was born in Coronado, CA on January 29, 1944 to Catherine H. and Carl G. Lorenzen. Tom’s dad was in the army awaiting deployment to the Pacific during WWII. After finding out he would not be deployed, they returned to Wyoming, residing in Cody where Tom went on to graduate from Cody High School in 1962. He then enrolled in the University of Wyoming, receiving a bachelor’s degree in education. It was there he met Nancy Kindt and they were married on August 27, 1966. He joined the Wyoming Air National Guard in 1967 and served six years.

His first year of teaching was in 1967-68 in Green River, WY where he taught industrial arts for a teacher on a one-year sabbatical. At this time, their first child, Chris, was born. Tom’s second year of teaching began in Thermopolis, WY in 1968, and saw the arrival of their daughter, Michele. He went on to teach industrial arts in Thermopolis High School for ten years. During his summers, Tom worked construction and later, following his career as a teacher, he worked for several years in the construction industry before becoming the Codes Administrator for the Town of Thermopolis, retiring in 2005 after 16 years.