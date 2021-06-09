Thomas Dean “Tom” Marcks

CASPER - Thomas Dean Marcks was born December 30, 1954 in Colorado Springs, Colorado; died May 31, 2021 in Casper, Wyoming after a two year battle with cancer.

Tom was the fifth of six children. During his childhood, the family moved frequently to further the military career of his father, an officer in the Army. Through those early years, Tom was privileged to absorb the cultures of European nations and several American states.

As a young man, Tom was left with a yearning to look beyond the horizon, to see what could be seen. A glowing example took place in 1969, when Tom decided that the world could best be viewed from atop Mt.Whitney. Although unable himself to mount that expedition, he relentlessly badgered an older brother until later that summer when both claimed victory over the mountain.

Following graduation from high school, Tom enlisted in the US Army and proudly served as an equipment operator both in the United States and overseas during the 1970's. He was honorably discharged in 1977. Following his military service, Tom was able to indulge his taste for travel, spending several years enjoying life and work in the Western states. His favorite place in all the world was Wyoming.