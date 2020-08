Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

THERMOPOLIS - Thomas E. “Tom” Ryan, 86, died Friday, Aug. 21, 2020, in Thermopolis. Mass of resurrection will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the St. Francis Church with Father Randy Oswald officiating. Vigil will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at the church.