CASPER—Thomas Ernest McGeorge passed away at the age of 80 on August 3, 2021. He was the husband of Joanne Germon, sharing 31 years of marriage. He was born February 9, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois to Glen and Virgina (Michalski) McGeorge.

Obtaining a 1600 ton “oceans” Master’s license from the Pacific Maritime Academy was Chief Mate to the Hawaii Responder for 20 years after moving to Hawaii in 1987.

Sailing, skiing, history and friendships; he always lived life to the fullest.

He is survived by Joanne Germon; daughter, Morgan McGeorge; granddaughter, Lincoln McGeorge; his brother, Kim and Jeannie McGeorge; brother, Clint and Jan McGeorge, sister, Linda McGeorge; and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by both his parents, Glen and Virgina McGeorge, Gram McGeorge, Albert, Dorthy and Jim Germon.

The service will be held at 10:00 AM, August 16, 2021 at St. Mark’s Church, 701 South Wolcott Street, Casper, Wyoming 82601.