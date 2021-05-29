GUERNSEY—Thomas H. “Bud” Howshar, Jr., 86, died Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Cheyenne. A funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at the Saint Anthony’s Catholic Church with Father Andrew Duncan as Celebrant. Interment will be at the Prairie Rest Cemetery. Friends and family may call from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at the church. Vigil will follow at 7 p.m.