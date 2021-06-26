CASPER - Thomas Joseph Hool, Sr. began his journey home to Our Father in Heaven on June 17, 2021. Tom was born on November 15, 1930 in Casper, Wyoming to Merrill and Catherine (Donahue) Hool. He attended Saint Anthony's Catholic School here in Casper and graduated from NCHS.

He joined the United States Navy in November of 1950 as an Aviation Store Keeper and reached the rank of Petty Officer 3rd class prior to his discharge.

He returned to Casper where he met his wife Selma Ann Cromwell. They married in 1955 and started a family while attending the University of Wyoming. He graduated with a degree in education.

He began his teaching career at Douglas Wyoming High School, later moving to Glenrock High School where he was also the JV Basketball coach and Swimming coach. He transferred to Kelly Walsh High School shortly after it was built and remained there teaching Business Education and coaching basketball and swimming until he retired in 1990.

Being retired afforded him the opportunity to visit his daughters and their children who lived out of state. He always enjoyed the visits.