CASPER—Thomas Kelly Pickett, age 68, born on February 21, 1953, in McPherson, Kansas, baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church, went to be with his Lord and Savior, on February 10, 2022, in Casper Wyoming.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Casper, Wyoming, with Pastor Jon Olson officiating. A reception with lunch will be held following services at the church.

Kelly graduated from Kelly Walsh High School where he was a wrestler. Kelly earned an Associate’s Degree from Casper College and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Wyoming.

Kelly is survived by two children, Tom Pickett and Valerie (Andrew) Arnold; his grandchild, Griffin Arnold; mother, Eva (Bubbles) Pickett; brother, Bryan (Dolly) Pickett; sisters, Patty (Jim) Scott, Joy (Jack) Hampton, Kim (Jim) Mallorey, and Dorothy (Rick) Reimann; also, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donnie and Danny Pickett; and his father, Donald Pickett.

He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Casper Senior Center.

