BALTA, N.D.—Thomas Owen McMahan, age 62, form Balta, North Dakota and the Philippines passed away on Sunday, January 10, 2021 in the Heart of America Medical Hospice Center, Rugby, North Dakota. Thomas Owen McMahan was born December 8, 1958, in Dodgeville, Wisconsin to William and Fern (Hamilton) McMahan.

Our family wants to give a special thank you to Mary Kay, Shannon, Donna and all of the Hospice staff who so compassionately cared for Tom during his courageous battle with cancer.

A heartfelt thank you also goes out to Dave McMahan, Lynn Burgess, Daryl Dietz, Brian Chillander, and Al Jacobson for taking exceptional loving care of our brother Tom during his final days.

He is survived by his daughter, Kate; siblings, Shannon McMahan, Bill McMahan, Cathy Leonard, Perry McMahan, and Dave McMahan; and many special relatives and friends.

A private service will take place at a later date.