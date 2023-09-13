SURPRISE, AZ — Thomas Ralph Jahner of Surprise AZ, born on April 28, 1954. Tom passed away on August 20, 2023. He was born on April 28, 1954 to Frances and Ralph Jahner in Dickinson North Dakota. Tom was predeceased by his parents, Ralph and Frances Jahner and brother, Michael Jahner.

He is survived by his sister, Suzanne Jahner (Sue) and brother, Charlie Jahner; nieces: Michele Jahner, Jenifer Jahner and Katie Moravec; nephews: Zach Jahner and Dustin Arellano; great-nephews: Dylan, Bo and one great-niece, Tatum.

Tom worked for Pacific Power in Casper and Laramie Wyoming until retirement.

Graveside services will be held at St. Joseph Cemetery in Dickinson, ND on September 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m.