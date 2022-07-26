Thomas Russell Whitcher, 75, was born Tuesday, March 4, 1947 to the late Russell Donald and Hilda (Ulrich) Whitcher in Torrance, California. After fighting a courageous battle of years of serious illnesses, the Lord took him home on Friday, July 15, 2022. Not being the oldest of the children, he grew up surrounded by a loving family of seven brothers and sisters. He met his wife, Linda Marie Brilz, in Silver Gate, Montana in 1972. The bond between them was instant and they married March 13, 1973. They were blessed with a son, Matthew Whitcher, daughter, Angela Dillon, daughter, Lindsey Jackson, and son, Tavis Whitcher. To date they have seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

By trade, Tom was an offset printer, but that was second fiddle to his passion of being a musician. Beginning at the age of nine, his music ability was strong coming from a musical family, it was certain his love for music would be pursued.

Tom was preceded in death by his infant brother, Jimmy Whitcher; sister, Delores Floyd; and brother, Leon Whitcher.

He is also survived by two sisters, Louise Barrier and Lillian Yates, and three brothers, Bill Whitcher, Art Whitcher, and Vern Whitcher.

Services for Tom will be held at The Church of Christ, 420 South Second Street in Glenrock, Wyoming on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. with Pastor Roger Bishop officiating.

All through pain and suffering, Tom always had a smile, and a joke or two, and presented an uplifting spirit and love for life. He cared deeply for the happiness of others and always displayed a positive attitude to everyone. Gone from our sight but forever in our hearts.

The Gorman Funeral Homes – Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming is assisting with the arrangements.

