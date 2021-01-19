SHOSHONI—Thomas W. “Bud” Currah, longtime Wyoming resident, passed away in Casper, Wyoming, on January 15, 2021. Bud was born in Goehner, Nebraska, on June 26, 1924. When he was 13, Bud’s parents moved their family from Nebraska to Wyoming where they established the Currah family farm in Missouri Valley.

When Bud graduated from Shoshoni High School our nation was deeply engaged in WWII. Bud was determined to serve this country, so he joined the Navy. On April 22, 1945, Bud’s service was cut short when his ship, a landing craft support ship, was struck by a Kamikaze and sank 90 miles off the coast of Okinawa, Japan. Bud survived and returned to Wyoming in 1946.

Bud married Marjorie Hayen, a Missouri Valley gal, and former Rosie the Riveter, in 1945, and together they welcomed six sons. He had a long career in the construction business, he was an active contributor to the American Legion baseball program, and a licensed Wyoming outfitter. After raising their sons in Casper, Bud and Marge retired to Star Valley Ranch. They then moved to Shoshoni, where Bud served as mayor for several years.