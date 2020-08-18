× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Thomas Walter Frech, the Owner of Platte River Music Company in downtown Casper, Wyoming, passed away peacefully in his home Monday morning August 17, 2020.

Please join us in loving memory for an Open Mic Celebration of his wonderful life this Thursday August 20th at 7pm at the Sky Terrace at Casper Airport. Come to share music and happy memories.

An accomplished musician, avid collector and the father of five children, Tom was born in Bethesda, Maryland on May 28, 1950 and raised in nearby Silver Spring. He spent much of his 70 years in the West with the last 25 years in Casper, Wyoming.

Tom was a cowboy troubadour and storyteller who created a legacy of music that spans generations and continues to influence and inspire countless people. Just some of the collection of bands he was a part of includes: Radio Flyer, The Last Minute Band, The Darn Thirsty Cowboys, TomKatMelodies, The Ogrady Brothers, Blues Gypsies, JD Blues Band, Tom Coryell and the Incorrigibles, and The Thomas MacWilliams Band.

As a deeply spiritual man with a wonderful sense of humor, Tom helped walk many close friends though challenging times. Tom was like a father and brother to many people and he is loved and will be missed.