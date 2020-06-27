Thomas William Scott

Tom was a passionate wing-shooter, and this took him to Alamos, Mexico where he purchased a home in the mid 1980’s. He was known there as Señor Thomas, and his involvement in providing scholarships and support to the community was immeasurable. He was fond of his dogs and preferred them in most cases to people. His loyal dog, Abby, will be lost without him. He was passionate about Wyoming and Montana. His consistent effort to improve upon the land brought him great joy leaving it better than when he found it.

Tom and Joan created a wonderful family, with their daughter, Julie Rose and her husband James Rose, and their son, Jonathan and his wife Jennifer. He has five grandchildren, Juliana and Elizabeth Rose, and Holland, Harper, and Harrison Scott.

Tom is survived by his wife, Joan; brothers, Jim and Scotty; his sister, Susan; as well as his daughter and son and their families. He has countless nieces and nephews whom he cared for deeply.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Mildred Scott; and his brother, Dan Scott.

A Celebration of his life is scheduled for July 18th at the Padlock Ranch at 4:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Tongue River Valley Community Center (www.trvcc.org) or The Hub at the Senior Center (https:/www.thehubsheridan.org).