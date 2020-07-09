× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CASPER—Tom Sutherland passed away peacefully after 95 cantankerous, cranky and occasionally compassionate years on the evening of July 6, 2020. Born in Winnsboro, TX, October 8, 1924, he was one of eleven children and he became a lifelong, fervent Texas A & M zealot.

After high school, he served as a Marine during World War II, a time from which many an embellished story was concocted. While working the oil fields of North Dakota, he met his wife, Irene Cuskelly, and for 57 years, she diligently and persistently kept him in line.

Settling in Casper in 1960, they raised four boys and Tom could be found about town on the Little League diamonds, the Midget Football fields and any community golf course that would allow him on the links. Tom was an early and active member of the Wyoming Democratic Party, serving five terms as Natrona County Assessor. Tom was known for his articles as sports and night editor at the Casper Star Tribune. For years, “The Old Grouch” entertained Casper weekly with his comedic insight, hauntingly resembling his creator in both appearance and demeanor.

Tom, known as “Fiery” to his family, was preceded in death by his wife, Irene (Cuskelly) and his eldest son, Shannon.