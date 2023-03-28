CASPER — Tressie Faye Lundine Dressor (Peterson) 91, went to be with her Savior the Lord Jesus Christ, on March 24, 2023 at Banner Hospital in Casper, Wyoming with several family members at her side. Faye was born in Clearwater, Kansas to Willard and Katherine Peterson on March 14, 1932. She grew up with several siblings and attended Clearwater High School. Faye and her first husband, Kenneth Lundine, had three children, Kent and twins, Keith and Kathy. The family moved to Casper in 1957. Faye was a hard worker and at times would work two jobs to help make ends meet. Faye married Charles Gilbert Dressor in 1970. She retired after 33 years as office manager at Sears.
Faye was a long-time member of College Heights Baptist Church. Faye’s smile and her welcoming soul touched many people. She enjoyed her dogs, golfing and making dolls, but family was most important. She loved holiday gatherings and Christmas was her favorite.
Survived by her brother, Claude (Carolyn) Peterson; her sons: Kent (Avis) Lundine and Keith Lundine, stepson, Terry (Lana) Dressor and stepdaughter, Dianne Dressor, along with several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Faye is preceded in death by her parents, Willard and Katherine Peterson; Kenneth Lundine; husband, Gib Dressor; daughter, Kathy Sullivan; granddaughter, Ashley Dawn Lundine; sisters: Lucille Seamster, Nelda Croft, Phyllis Cheatum, Velma Overeem and Elva Arlene Peterson; brothers: Marcene Peterson and Raymond Peterson; half-sister, Mary Moore; half-brothers: Harold Peterson and Alvin Peterson.
Celebration of life will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at College Heights Baptist Church, 1927 South Walnut, Casper, with Paster Mike Cooper officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to College Heights Missions fund.
Bustards Funeral Home oversees arrangements.