CASPER — Tressie Faye Lundine Dressor (Peterson) 91, went to be with her Savior the Lord Jesus Christ, on March 24, 2023 at Banner Hospital in Casper, Wyoming with several family members at her side. Faye was born in Clearwater, Kansas to Willard and Katherine Peterson on March 14, 1932. She grew up with several siblings and attended Clearwater High School. Faye and her first husband, Kenneth Lundine, had three children, Kent and twins, Keith and Kathy. The family moved to Casper in 1957. Faye was a hard worker and at times would work two jobs to help make ends meet. Faye married Charles Gilbert Dressor in 1970. She retired after 33 years as office manager at Sears.