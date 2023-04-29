Jason was born to Michael and Valerie Carlson on April 15, 1985 in Ames, Iowa. He was reared and educated in Douglas, Wyoming where he graduated from Douglas High School in 2003, as a member of the National Honor Society. He went on to earn an Associate Degree from Casper College. He joined the United States Air Force in January of 2008, and continued to serve for the rest of his life. Over those 15 years he was awarded and decorated 17 times, including the Air and Space Commendation Medal, Air and Space Achievement Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Nuclear Deterrence Operations Service Medal, Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal and Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medals. He also received the USAF NCO PME Graduate Ribbon. Jason met and married Bekah while stationed at Osan AFB in Korea. Bekah and Oliver joined him at Spangdahlem AFB in Germany where Lilianah was added to the family. In 2017, the family was stationed at Aviano AFB in Italy where Destiny joined them until returning stateside to Barksdale AFB in 2020. He enjoyed everything to do with computers and Magic cards.